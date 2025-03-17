Pentagon pledges "overwhelming lethal force" in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Department of Defense pledged to use “overwhelming lethal force” in Yemen, stating that recent strikes had eliminated dozens of senior Ansarallah figures.

“The ongoing military campaign is targeting a wider range of sites than those hit during former President Joe Biden’s administration,” the Pentagon stated. The first wave of airstrikes struck more than 30 locations, including training facilities, and eliminated key commanders linked to the group’s drone program. Dozens of military personnel were also killed, with a warning that operations would persist unless attacks ceased. “The United States will continue its operations with the necessary intensity to achieve its objectives,” the statement affirmed. Earlier tonight, al-Masirah TV, a media outlet linked to Ansarallah, reported new US airstrikes, targeting positions in Yemen’s Hodeidah province. These strikes followed a claim by the group on Sunday that it had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorting warships in the northern Red Sea, firing 18 ballistic and cruise missiles along with a drone.

The escalation follows a large-scale US military operation on Saturday, targeting multiple locations under Ansarallah’s control. It was the most extensive US military action in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January. According to the Yemeni Health Ministry in Sanaa, the strikes left at least 53 people dead.