Houthis reject Trump’s claims of surrender

Shafaq News/ Claims by US President Donald Trump that Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) has surrendered and agreed to halt Red Sea attacks are “absolutely wrong,” a senior Houthi official said on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Abed Mohammed al-Thawr, Assistant Director of the Moral Guidance Department in the Yemeni armed forces, confirmed to Shafaq News that there has been no communication with Washington.

“Trump’s statements are incorrect. We have not engaged in any talks, nor have we declared an end to hostilities,” he stated.

Al-Thawr insisted the group’s military strength remains intact, describing Trump’s remarks as an attempt to “undermine Yemen’s position.” He warned that Yemen would respond to “any escalation.”

Trump earlier announced a halt to US airstrikes in Yemen, attributing the decision to what he described as a Houthi surrender and a commitment to de-escalation.

“They don’t want to fight anymore. We will honor that and stop the bombings. They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word that they will not be blowing up ships anymore,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House.

Trump says Houthis BEGGED him to stop the bombing‘Please don’t bomb us anymore… we’re not going to attack your ships’Think Yemen has surrendered? https://t.co/89BzBcaYN1 pic.twitter.com/oy1unj8xHW — RT (@RT_com) May 6, 2025

The announcement follows weeks of intensified military action. Since March 15, 2025, the US-led campaign has carried out over 800 airstrikes targeting Houthi positions across Yemen. The strikes came alongside Israeli operations and broader efforts to deter attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have accused the US of causing widespread civilian casualties, alleging that nearly 1,000 airstrikes since mid-March have killed 217 civilians and injured 436 others, mostly women and children.