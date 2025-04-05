Yemen: US strikes kill civilian, injure 4 others

Shafaq News/ US airstrikes targeted the Hafsin area west of Saada in northern Yemen on Saturday, killing one civilian and wounding four others.

Yemen’s Saba news agency quoted a source that four air raids were launched in the area. The source denied US claims that the strikes had targeted a gathering of military leaders preparing maritime operations.

The denial came in response to President Donald Trump’s post on X, who shared a video purportedly showing the strike's aftermath.

These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again! pic.twitter.com/lEzfyDgWP5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2025

The source claimed the footage instead depicted “a tribal gathering of villagers celebrating Eid ul-Fitr in the coastal city of Hodeidah,” asserting that the individuals present had no connection to military activities.

"The American crime resulted in dozens of casualties and reflects Washington’s failure in its aggression against Yemen," the source said, vowing that the "heinous crime" would not go unpunished and that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to respond to US actions.

Exclusive Source to Saba News Agency: We categorically reject the claims made by the criminal U.S. President Donald Trump regarding what he described as a strike targeting a meeting of military leaders allegedly preparing naval operations.#وكالة_سبأ pic.twitter.com/gtZNQvIxX0 — سبأ (@alsyasiah) April 5, 2025

There was no immediate confirmation from US Central Command regarding the airstrikes or the nature of the target.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions following President Donald Trump’s warning that “YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP!"

The Houthis (Ansarallah) initiated their attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023, to pressure for humanitarian aid access to Gaza. A ceasefire in January 2025 led to a temporary halt in these attacks, until the collapse of the truce and Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza, when the Houthis declared the resumption of their attacks.