US strikes Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM says operations “Continue”

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video on Sunday showing strikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi positions in Yemen, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had ordered a "decisive and powerful" military operation against the group.

CENTCOM confirmed the ongoing strikes in a post on X, stating, “Operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue…”

CENTCOM operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue... pic.twitter.com/DYvc3gREN8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

The US launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday evening, hitting dozens of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of the capital, Sanaa.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, at least 23 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded in the attacks.

In response, a senior military commander from Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) warned that retaliation was imminent, saying the group's response to the US strikes “will come within hours.”