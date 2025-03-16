US strikes Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM says operations “Continue”

US strikes Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM says operations “Continue”
2025-03-16T05:40:13+00:00

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video on Sunday showing strikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi positions in Yemen, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had ordered a "decisive and powerful" military operation against the group.

CENTCOM confirmed the ongoing strikes in a post on X, stating, “Operations against Iran-backed Houthis continue…”

The US launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday evening, hitting dozens of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of the capital, Sanaa.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, at least 23 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded in the attacks.

In response, a senior military commander from Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) warned that retaliation was imminent, saying the group's response to the US strikes “will come within hours.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon