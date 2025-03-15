EXCLUSIVE: Yemen’s Ansarallah to respond to US strikes within hours

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a military commander from Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) stated that the response to the US strikes targeting multiple sites belonging to the armed group in the country will come “within hours.”

Brig. Gen. Abed Bin Mohammed Al-Thawr, deputy director of the Moral Guidance Department of the Yemeni Armed Forces affiliated with the Houthis, told Shafaq News Agency, "The US is trying to deter Yemen from its stance on Gaza, providing cover for Israel," referring to the group's support for the Strip through missile and drone attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and targets inside Israel since November 2023.

The group, Al-Thawr noted, had observed a US aircraft carrier for more than ten days, considering it “a clear indication of military action in support of Israel,” which since October 7, 2023, has killed more than 61,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children.

"This action led to four strikes on Sanaa [the Yemeni capital] today," he added. "The Yemeni Armed Forces are prepared and will respond within the coming hours… We will retaliate against the US accordingly, and any Arab country supporting Washington will also be a target."

This is a breaking story…