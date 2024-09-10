CENTCOM destroys Houthi missile systems and drone in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of two missile systems and a vehicle in Houthi (Ansarallah)-controlled areas of Yemen.

CENTCOM stated on X, “In the past 24 hours, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi missile systems and one support vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Additionally, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea.”

“It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.”

On the other hand, the Houthi-run Yemeni news agency, SABA, reported a US-British airstrike on Al-Hudaydah province on Monday.

The report, citing an unnamed security source, mentioned an airstrike in Al-Jabana area west of Al-Hudaydah but did not provide additional details on the objectives targeted by the attack.

The US and the UK have been targeting Houthi positions in Yemen since the group began attacking vessels in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel's war on Gaza.