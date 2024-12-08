IRI, Ansarallah conduct Joint operation in Southern Palestine

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced the execution of a military operation in cooperation with the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)", targeting a vital site in southern Palestine.

Ansarallah spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the operation was carried out "using several drones and achieving its goal successfully."

"The Yemeni armed forces alongside the Mujahideen of the Iraqi Resistance, continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip," Saree said.

It is noteworthy that IRI encompasses a network of Iranian-backed armed groups in Iraq including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

In 2024, IRI and Houthis conducted hundreds of military operations targeting US and Israeli interests, declaring alignment with the Iranian-led "Axis of Resistance."