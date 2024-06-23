IRI, Ansarallah target ships in Haifa, the Mediterranean

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Sunday, that it had carried out two operations in coordination with Ansarallah (Houthis), targeting ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.

IRI stated that the first operation "targeted four ships in the port of Haifa," and the second "targeted the ship 'Shorthorn Express' in the Mediterranean Sea while it was en route to the port of Haifa, using several drones."

The IRI is part of the "Axis of Resistance", a coalition that includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within this Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip.

This declaration comes in response to the ongoing conflict, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 37,980 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.