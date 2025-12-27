Silver, gold, and platinum break all-time price records
Silver rose 9% to hit a record high on Saturday, bolstered by multiple factors including a market deficit and increasing industrial demand.
The white metal was at a record high of $78.53 an ounce. Other precious metals also gained, with spot gold at an all-time-high of $4,549.71/oz and platinum at a record high of $2,454.12/oz after a 10% climb.
Spot palladium registered a more than 14% gain, and was last at $1,924.03/oz.
Platinum and palladium, widely used in automotive catalytic converters, have surged on tight supply, tariff uncertainty, and rotation from gold investment demand, with platinum up roughly 165% and palladium more than 90% year-to-date.
(Reuters)
Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.