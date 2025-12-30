Gold rebounds following sharp year end sell-off

Shafaq News

Gold rose on Tuesday to recover from a two-week low hit in the previous session on year-end profit-taking that sparked a broad pullback in precious metals from earlier peaks.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,363.79 per ounce, as of 0322 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday. It fell to its lowest since December 17 on Monday, also its sharpest daily loss since October 21.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up 0.8% at $4,377.80/oz.

"The earlier run was overextended in the last one week or so, which makes (the precious metals) much more vulnerable for the leveraged long positions being squeezed on the downside," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The relative strength indices (RSI) for both gold and silver fell from overbought territory on Monday.

Bullion has staged a stellar run in 2025, climbing 66% so far.

Interest rate cuts and bets of further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, geopolitical conflicts, robust demand from central banks, and rising holdings in exchange-traded funds have fueled gold's rally this year.

Traders expect at least two interest rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Spot silver was up 3% at $74.41 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 in the previous session. Silver registered its biggest daily loss since August 11, 2020, on Monday.

Silver has gained 154% year-to-date, far outpacing gold, propelled by its designation on the critical U.S. minerals list, supply constraints, and low inventories amid rising industrial and investment demand.

"I'm expecting the longer-term rally to continue for both gold and silver with price targets in the next six months at $5,010/oz for gold, and $90.90 for silver," Wong said.

Spot Platinum rose 1.1% to $2,132.86 per ounce. On Monday, it dropped the most in a day ever recorded after having touched an all-time high of $2,478.50.

Palladium added 1.1% to $1,634.29 per ounce, after its value dropped by 16% on Monday.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.