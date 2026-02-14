President Barzani at MSC2026: Netherlands reaffirms Kurdistan security support

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday discussed strengthening ties between Erbil and Amsterdam with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2026).

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Netherlands reaffirmed its commitment to security cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, pledging continued support for stability.

It was a pleasure to meet Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. We discussed further strengthening our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments. pic.twitter.com/xPRQwwiRJX — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 14, 2026

The Kurdish President is scheduled to hold further talks with international leaders on political and security developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the wider region.

The annual conference gathers heads of state and senior policymakers to address global security challenges.