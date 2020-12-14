Netherlands to develop the agricultural sector in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received today in Erbil the Consul General of the Netherlands in Erbil Hans Akerboom.

“The consul confirmed his country's readiness to work closely with the region to develop the agricultural sector, and to continue supporting the Peshmerga against ISIS.” Barzani’s office said in a statement.

“For his part, Barzani expressed his appreciation to the Netherlands, which is still helping the region in its war against terrorism, and appreciated the efforts of the Dutch government to develop the agricultural sector in the Region. “It added.