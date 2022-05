Shafaq News / The Minister of Justice of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, arrived in Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the Minister of Justice in the Kurdistan Region, Firsat Ahmed, received his Dutch counterpart at the airport.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Chair of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, received Mrs.Yeşilgöz-Zegerius in Baghdad.