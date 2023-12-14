Hamas-linked arrests uncovered in Germany, and Denmark and Netherlands make terror plot arrests.

Shafaq News/ Danish police arrested three suspects on suspicion they were planning a terrorist act. Dutch police also arrested one man.

According to the Director of PET, Flemming Drejer, the risk was high. This case associated with organized criminal groups and with special reference to illegal societies, in particular one called “Loyal to Familia,” will be examined in the next 24 hours.

Additionally, in the Netherlands, a 57-year-old Dutch man was detained by Netherlands police on request of German authorities (Nicholas, 2014).

An EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, recently warned of a “huge risk of terrorist attacks.” One of the sources of instability in Europe’s vicinity is also the fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a Danish foreign intelligence service,

Parallelly, German police arrested four people who were supposed to carry out terrorist attacks against Jewish objects. Police arrested three Lebanese and one Egyptian suspects in Berlin.

According to the German authorities, these people planned to keep firearms in Berlin in anticipation of a possible hit.