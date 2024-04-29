Hamas reassures: no plans to close our headquarters in Qatar

Shafaq News/ Hamas' political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouq addressed rumors on Monday regarding the movement's leadership potentially relocating to Iraq, Syria, or Turkiye.

Speaking to Iran's Al-Alam channel, Abu Marzouq clarified that "if Hamas leaders were to leave Qatar, Jordan would be their next destination," dispelling speculations of moves to other countries.

He pointed out that "any potential relocation, which is not currently happening, would be to Jordan." According to him, "Jordan is a supportive nation for Palestinian resistance, and Hamas maintains a positive relationship with the Jordanian government."

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas's political chiefs are exploring moving their base of operations out of Qatar as the group faces increasing pressure over hostage-for-truce negotiations.

WSJ report quoted Arab officials saying Hamas has recently contacted two regional countries about having its leaders live there, one of which is Oman.

Commenting on the news, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that he doesn't believe the Palestinian militant group Hamas will depart from Qatar.

He added that he had not observed any indications that Doha intended to ask the group to leave.

In turn, Qatar stated that there were no plans to end the presence of the Hamas office.

"As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of the Hamas political bureau in Doha," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

Hamas also has denied reports suggesting that it requested to move its political office from Qatar to Syria.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Liwaa had claimed, based on an unnamed source, that Hamas made such a request, which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad rejected.

In response, Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha stated that the group did not seek relocation to Syria or any other country.