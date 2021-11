Shafaq News / The Islamist terrorist group Hamas has today become a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety, following Parliament’s approval of an Order which was laid in Parliament on Friday (19 November).

This means that members of Hamas or those who invite support for the group could be jailed for up to 14 years.

The group’s listing has been amended in the list of proscribed organisations to reflect this change.

Source: Gov.UK