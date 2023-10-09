U.S. confirms nine American citizens killed in Hamas attacks

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Department of State confirmed on Monday that the death toll among American citizens in the recent Hamas attacks has risen to nine.

An unspecified number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for, their fate uncertain, with possibilities ranging from hostage situations to fatalities or individuals in hiding.

The State Department said it is actively engaged with the affected families, offering comprehensive consular support.

The situation is fluid, with the number of missing Americans fluctuating between six to 12 individuals, making the ongoing search and identification efforts even more challenging.

The overall toll from the Hamas attacks has been devastating, with over 800 Israelis killed, including soldiers.