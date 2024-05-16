Palestinian Consul General hails Kurdistan Region's support for Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian Consul General in Iraqi Kurdistan, Nazmi Hazouri, commended the stance of the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani regarding the war in Palestine and Kurdistan's efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Hazouri expressed appreciation for President Barzani's "clear stance on the Palestinian issue," noting the "shared experiences of conflict and loss between Kurdistan and Palestine."

"President Nechirvan Barzani's stance on the Palestinian issue was clear, especially considering that he and his people have suffered the pains of war and lost victims," said Hazouri. "Based on this, he had a clear and steadfast belief in rejecting war and what is happening in Gaza, calling for peace."

"Nechirvan Barzani's important stance is a support for the Palestinian people facing a genocidal war in Gaza, and it is the right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state as a path to peace," Hazouri stated.

In addition to political support, Hazouri praised the humanitarian efforts of the Barzani Charity Foundation.

The Palestinian Consul highlighted the "immediate" response of the Barzani Charity Foundation to the crisis, ensuring that the first wave of donations and relief supplies reached Gaza promptly.

"The stance of this Foundation came from the beginning of the war, and we oversaw the launch of the first group of donations and relief supplies to Gaza, which have already arrived there," he noted. "We consider this a beautiful and sincere expression of support for the Palestinian people."

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has turned vast areas of the densely populated territory into rubble and sparked a dire humanitarian crisis, including warnings of famine.

Since October 7, at least 35,000 people have been killed, and more than 79,000 were wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.