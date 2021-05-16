Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-16T07:58:27+0000
Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials

Shafaq News/ Facebook is engaging with both Israel and Palestinian officials on the spread of hate speech and incitements to violence on the platform amid the region's escalating conflict, Politico said.

According to the US site, top Facebook lobbyists Nick Clegg and Joel Kaplan and several TikTok executives met over Zoom with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday evening to discuss the spread of misinformation and violent threats on the social network.

Facebook's Clegg and Kaplan are expected to meet with the Palestinian Authority next week, the company said.

As Israeli forces intensify their attacks on the Gaza Strip and the death count rises, Facebook finds itself caught at the center of a violent conflict ricocheting toward all-out war. Viral rumors have been spreading rapidly through Facebook's WhatsApp in particular, including false warnings this week that Palestinians were planning to descend on Israeli citizens and that Israeli soldiers were readying to invade the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the violence, we are working to make sure our services are a safe place for our community," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said. "We will continue to remove content that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow hate speech or incitement to violence, and will proactively explain and promote dialogue on these policies to policymakers."

Facebook's meeting with Gantz also included the company's public policy director for Israel and the Jewish diaspora, Jordana Cutler, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Likud staffer. The company confirmed that it will dispatch Azzam Alameddin, Facebook's public policy director for the Middle East and North Africa region, to its online meeting with the Palestinian Authority.

TikTok executives also participated in the meeting with Gantz, and a company spokesperson said it already removed content in the region that violates its policies against violence, hate speech and hateful behavior.

Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough said the company was being "vigilant" about taking down posts that violate its rules against hateful content. Twitter did not attend the recent meeting with Gantz.

related

Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening

Date: 2020-12-02 17:41:59
Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening

40 killed in the deadliest Israeli strike on Syria since 2018

Date: 2021-01-13 14:12:34
40 killed in the deadliest Israeli strike on Syria since 2018

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Date: 2021-03-01 07:18:03
Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Facebook allows users to watch videos together online

Date: 2020-09-14 16:59:08
Facebook allows users to watch videos together online

Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Date: 2021-03-12 05:38:08
Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Facebook is under intense governmental pressure

Date: 2020-10-05 07:29:55
Facebook is under intense governmental pressure

Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Date: 2021-05-05 06:16:26
Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says