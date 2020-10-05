Shafaq News / Documents released by press showed that Facebook is under intense governmental pressure to share its users’ information.

The Wall Street Journal says it has obtained a document outlining Facebook’s defense if the government orders a breakup that would unload Instagram and WhatsApp

According to the leak reported on engadget.com, the social media giant refused to reveal its users’ information amid intense governmental pressure which could lead to banning WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook has declined to comment on the apparent leak.

Technology and cyber security experts warned that Facebook could possibly bow to pressures.

