Lebanon braces amid escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Shafaq News/ As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies after Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," Lebanon finds itself drawn into the escalating tensions. Numerous armed factions backed by Iran have pledged their support to Hamas. At the same time, condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza reverberates across Arab and Islamic nations.

According to Israeli statements, Lebanon, no stranger to Israeli aggression, cannot remain neutral in this protracted conflict, which shows no signs of abating.

Hezbollah Fighters Martyred

Lebanese Hezbollah, a Shiite political and military organization, reported "the martyrdom of two of its fighters in clashes with the Israeli army," bringing the total casualties within the party to 12.

While Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has yet to make a direct address, the party's leaders have consistently expressed support for the Palestinian cause. They emphasize Hezbollah's readiness to engage in battle, vowing that "Israel will be erased from existence this time."

Travel Warnings Issued

Several countries, including France, Canada, and the U.K., have issued travel advisories, urging their citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to Lebanon due to the military escalation along the border. Several airlines have suspended flights to Beirut.

The French Foreign Ministry cautioned against travel, citing security tensions in the region, especially on Lebanon's southern border, while the British Embassy temporarily withdrew the family members of its employees. Canada and Germany issued similar warnings, and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait advised against travel to Lebanon.

Pro-Palestine Demonstrations Sweep Lebanon

Lebanon has witnessed widespread demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine, echoing Hezbollah's stance. Cities including Beirut, Saida, Tyre, Nabatieh, Tripoli, and Akkar saw various groups rallying, brandishing Palestinian flags and accusing Israel of war crimes.

Demonstrations also occurred in front of the U.S. and French embassies in Beirut.

Lebanese security forces and the army deployed stringent security measures at the U.S. Embassy, using water cannons and smoke bombs to disperse protesters who attempted to remove barbed wire barricades.

International Warnings And Supports

As tension continues to grip Lebanon, uncertainty prevails regarding Hezbollah's potential involvement in the conflict.

Iranian officials' recent statements indicating the readiness of the Resistance Axis for all possibilities have added to the sense of anticipation.

While calling for calm, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, making Israel suffer "a huge earthquake."

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned Lebanese officials sternly, cautioning against opening a front from the southern border with Israel.

Lebanese MP Simon Abi Ramia revealed that Colonna's message strongly implied: "Israel will not have mercy on Lebanon if it opens the front from the southern border."

Abi Ramia emphasized that the message was decisive and serious, underlining the potential dire consequences for Lebanon if it were to engage in a military conflict given its current economic and social challenges.

The United States and its allies warned Hezbollah about the repercussions of interference in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed these concerns, cautioning Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah against involvement, emphasizing the potential risks such actions could pose to regional stability.