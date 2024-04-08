Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon kills 3, including Hezbollah leader

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel raided the village of Sultaniya in south Lebanon, killing three people, including a field commander in the Radwan Force, an elite force affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah said in a statement in which it mourned one of its members, Abd al-Amir Hassan Halawi, nicknamed Ali al-Rida, who was "born in 1976 from the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon."

For its part, the Israeli army said yesterday that it had completed another step in preparing for a possible war on its northern front, where it has been exchanging fire with the Lebanese Hezbollah group for six months.

In a statement titled "Preparing for the Transition from Defense to Offense," the army said that the completed phase focused on logistics for "a large-scale mobilization of IDF forces."

The army added, "Commanders of regular and reserve units are ready to call and equip all the required soldiers within a few hours and transfer them to the front line to carry out defensive and offensive missions."

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after an attack carried out by Hamas on Israel, which led to the escalation of tension in the region."

Israel's actual nightmare, Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

So far, approximately 285 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to Jerusalem" since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza that have been subjected to Israeli aggression for six months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group's possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.