Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli sites along Lebanon border

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Hezbollah announced an attack on Israeli soldiers and sites along the Lebanon-Israel border.

In a statement, Hezbollah reported that "its fighters targeted, at 8:30 am this morning, a bulldozer at the Risha Post, carrying enemy soldiers, directly hitting it and causing confirmed injuries."

The statement further highlighted "the targeting of an Israeli military force at 9:00 am in the vicinity of the Hanita site, causing confirmed injuries."

It also mentioned "targeting four Israeli soldiers at 9:50 am as they entered a position east of Sasa."