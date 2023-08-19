Two Israelis killed in shooting attack in northern West Bank, Palestinian youth dies of injuries

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack in Hawara, Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

The two dead, a 60-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, succumbed to injuries sustained during a drive-by shooting while at a car wash.

Israeli media reported that the two individuals were targeted in the attack near the Palestinian village of Hawara. The Israeli ambulance service worked to revitalize the victims, while the Israeli military acknowledged an initial report of gunfire in the vicinity.

Simultaneously, a Palestinian youth died from injuries sustained a few days prior during a clash with Israeli forces during a raid into the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus. The Palestinian Wafa news agency and a health official confirmed the news.

According to Wafa, 19-year-old Muhammad Abu Asab suffered severe head injuries during the Israeli forces' operation in the Balata camp the previous Wednesday. His condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.