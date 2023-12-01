Over 100 Palestinian casualties as fighting resumes between Hamas and Israel

Shafaq News / Palestinian media reported on Friday that 109 casualties occurred as fighting resumed between Hamas and Israel, the majority of whom are in the city of Rafah, which Israel claims is a "safe zone".

The death toll in Rafah alone reached 44, constituting 45% of the total Palestinian fatalities. Additionally, six deaths were reported in Khan Yunis, 18 in the central area of the Strip, and three in Gaza City.

The media network "Al-Quds" referred to Israel's actions as massacres.

Addionally, an opinion poll conducted by the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" indicated that 54% of Israelis support continuing the temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the prisoner exchange process between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper "Financial Times" reported on Friday that Israel plans a military campaign against Hamas extending for a year or more, with the most intensive phase of ground attacks continuing until early 2024.

In the meantime, Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations of sabotaging the seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, which involved releasing some Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as delivering humanitarian aid and fuel to the besieged strip.