Gold prices surge in Baghdad, holds in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Iraqi and foreign gold rose in the local markets of Baghdad, stabilizing in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, of 469,000 IQD, with a buying price of 465,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 439,000 IQD, while the buying price was 435,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was recorded at 540,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 475,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 410,000 IQD.