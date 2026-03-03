Qatar arrests 10 in alleged IRGC espionage plot

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatari authorities arrested two cells operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), security officials said on Wednesday.

Seven of them had been reportedly assigned “espionage tasks” to gather information on vital and military facilities, while three others were tasked with “sabotage operations” and received training in the use of drones.

State Security Announces Apprehension of Two Cells Linked to Iranian Revolutionary Guard#QNA #Qatarhttps://t.co/un2lJlifGO pic.twitter.com/qFmT3XcVOh — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) March 3, 2026

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported that an Iranian ballistic missile struck Al-Udeid US air base, while Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 74 missiles and 92 drones.

شيّعت الكويت عصر اليوم شهيدي العمليات الحربية الرقيب وليد مجيد سليمان و الرقيب عبدالعزيز عبدالمحسن داخل في مقبرة الصليبيخات، بعد استشهادهما أثناء أداء واجبهما في إطار المهام الوطنية المنوطة بالقوات المسلحة. تقدّم مراسم التشييع العسكرية سعادة #رئيس_الأركان العامة للجيش الفريق… pic.twitter.com/6HaxLwchFh — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 3, 2026

Kuwait’s authorities said in a statement that two of its soldiers were killed in March 2 attacks . The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had sent two letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council regarding what it described as Iranian assaults.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالأربعاء 4 مارس 2026وجهت دولة الكويت بتاريخ 3 مارس 2026، رسالتين متطابقتين إلى كل من الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ورئيس مجلس الأمن، بشأن الهجمات الآثمة التي شنتها الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية على دولة الكويت منذ يوم السبت الموافق 28 فبراير 2026،… pic.twitter.com/bPX7UwZwG0 — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) March 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing military officials, reported that Iranian drone strikes targeted hotels hosting US forces in the region.