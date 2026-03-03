Qatar arrests 10 in alleged IRGC espionage plot

Qatari authorities arrested two cells operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), security officials said on Wednesday.

Seven of them had been reportedly assigned “espionage tasks” to gather information on vital and military facilities, while three others were tasked with “sabotage operations” and received training in the use of drones.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported that an Iranian ballistic missile struck Al-Udeid US air base, while Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 74 missiles and 92 drones.

Kuwait’s authorities said in a statement that two of its soldiers were killed in March 2 attacks . The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had sent two letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council regarding what it described as Iranian assaults.

Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing military officials, reported that Iranian drone strikes targeted hotels hosting US forces in the region.

