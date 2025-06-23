Flights resume across Gulf after temporary shutdown

Shafaq News/ Air traffic has gradually resumed across several Gulf countries following a temporary suspension earlier on Monday, imposed due to escalating regional tensions and security concerns linked to the Iranian missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Aviation authorities in Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates had earlier suspended or rerouted commercial flights for several hours as a precautionary measure, amid fears of potential retaliatory strikes or further military escalation.

Airports and airlines have now resumed operations, although some delays and rerouting may continue as a safety protocol. Passengers were advised to check with carriers for updated schedules.