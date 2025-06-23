Iraq, Bahrain, UAE close airspace as Iran strikes US base in Qatar

Shafaq News/ Iraq, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates closed their airspace following Iranian strikes on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.

Iraqi authorities suspended air traffic at Basra International Airport and other airports across the country, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported.

Reuters, citing aircraft tracking service Flightradar, reported that the UAE's airspace was closed based on current flight paths.

In addition, Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs announced the temporary suspension of air navigation in the kingdom’s airspace as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions.

Earlier in the evening, Iranian media reported that Tehran launched ballistic missiles at US bases in Qatar and Bahrain in response to a US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.