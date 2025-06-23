Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on US base in Qatar

Shafaq News / Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that it had launched a “powerful and destructive missile strike” on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation for what it described as an American “military assault on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.”

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was carried out under the direction of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, and was part of Operation “Bushra al-Fath” (Promise of Victory).

The IRGC framed the attack as a clear message to Washington and its allies, asserting that Iran” will not leave any aggression against its sovereignty, territory, or national security unanswered—under any circumstances.”

The statement also accused the US of acting in concert with Israel, stating, “It has become clear that Zionist evil [Israel] is an extension of American designs, and we remind them that US military bases and mobile targets in the region are not strongholds of deterrence, but major vulnerabilities and thorns in the side of this war-obsessed system.”

This announcement comes less than an hour after Qatar confirmed the interception of missiles targeting Al Udeid, with both the Qatari Defense and Foreign Ministries condemning the Iranian attack and vowing a response in line with Qatar’s right to self-defense under international law.

The Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, hosts thousands of US personnel and is a critical command hub for US Central Command (CENTCOM) operations in the region.