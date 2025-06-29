Iran offers Gulf cooperation, seeks fresh start with GCC states

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared his country’s readiness to fully cooperate with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and open a “new chapter” in regional relations.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized the urgent need to strengthen ties among Islamic nations, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency. “Iran is ready for comprehensive cooperation with the GCC,” he said, calling for deeper regional engagement based on shared interests and unity.

The announcement comes amid strained Gulf-Iranian relations following a recent Iranian missile strike on Qatari territory. The Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned the attack in the “strongest possible terms.” The strike reportedly targeted the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran claimed the missiles were not intended to hit Qatari assets directly.

The incident drew further criticism from the United Arab Emirates, where Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, urged Iran to “rebuild trust with its Gulf neighbors.”

The missile exchange formed part of a broader 12-day military escalation between Iran and Israel, which ended after US President Donald Trump announced a cessation of hostilities following Iran’s retaliatory strike.