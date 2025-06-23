Iran strikes US airbase in Qatar

Shafaq News/ Iran launched ballistic missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday evening in response to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The attack, part of a coordinated operation by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian army under the banner “Promise of Victory,” involved six missiles targeting the CENTCOM-run facility, according to Iran's National Security Council.

The SNSC asserted that the operation posed no threat to Qatar or its citizens, referring to the Gulf state as “friendly and brotherly.”

Iran described the strike as “powerful and destructive,” calling it a direct response to US air raids on Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Military officials warned that further action from Washington would accelerate the dismantling of American forces across the region.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty and international law, stating that Al-Udeid had been evacuated earlier under standard precautionary protocols. Doha added that it reserves the right to respond proportionally and in line with legal frameworks.

US President Donald Trump oversaw developments from the White House Situation Room, joined by top defense and military leaders, according to American media.