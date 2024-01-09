Iran seizes a suspicious Emirati Ship heading to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran had stopped a marine tanker en route to Iraqi ports. A source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source conveyed that "this evening, the Iranian Navy confiscated a marine tanker from the UAE towards Iraqi ports in territorial waters."

Currently, the Iranian Navy is engaged in scrutinizing the tanker's documentation.

The source explained that preliminary investigations suggest suspicions that the tanker is carrying materials for Israel.

The Iraqi maritime authorities did not receive advance notification from Emirati authorities regarding the tanker's approach to Iraqi ports. The source said.