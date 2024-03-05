Palestinian member in Knesset: Netanyahu's political future tied to ongoing Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian member of the Israeli Knesset, Aida Touma-Suleiman, asserted on Tuesday that internal Israeli society continues to endorse the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, even among those advocating for a partial truce solely focused on securing the release of prisoners and kidnapped individuals.

During an interview with Sputnik news agency, Suleiman stated that the "political fate of Netanyahu and the viability of the fragile government coalition are intricately tied to the continuation of the conflict and the perception of any semblance of victory."

"Relying on internal pressures within Israel to halt the war is implausible, and the focus should be on international and external pressures." She pointed out.

The Palestinian representative explained that recent American and European efforts to press Netanyahu to "cease hostilities lack seriousness."

"Washington is complicit in Israel's aggression, with both Europe and the United States providing ongoing military and financial aid to Tel Aviv…the U.S. possesses the capability to halt the conflict and dissuade Netanyahu swiftly by withdrawing political support through a United Nations veto and discontinuing military assistance."

Since October 2023, Israeli have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.

In addition, more than 1.5 million were displaced.

Last month, the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, warned that famine is stalking Gaza as aid agencies struggle to deliver food to the north of the enclave.

Lazzarini said humanitarian aid has not reached northern Gaza people for over a month.

Figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that at least 500,000 people are facing famine while nearly the entire population of Gaza, 2.3 million people, is experiencing acute food shortage.