"Execution" of Palestinians on charges of spying for Israel

Shafaq News / Media outlets reported today, Saturday, the execution of two Palestinians on charges of collaborating with Israel in the Tulkarm refugee camp, hanging their bodies on an electricity pole.

Sources clarified that the decision came in response to the Israeli army's recent assassination operations in Tulkarm over the past few weeks.

The Rapid Response brigade concluded with a verse from the Quran (Surah Al-An'am 6:129), meaning that "Allah does not wrong anyone, but judges with justice, and any wrongdoing is a result of the wrongful actions and disobedience of humans."

Israeli media mentioned that "Al-Qassam Brigades", the military wing of Hamas, hung the bodies of two young men on an electricity pole after their execution, while a crowd gathered around them.

It was explained that both young men confessed in a recorded video to aiding the Israeli army in eliminating resistance members in Tulkarm. One of them claimed to have received 17,000 shekels, and the other 10,000 in exchange for this collaboration.