Ansarallah targeted: new US airstrikes in Yemen

Shafaq News/ US warplanes launched airstrikes on Monday evening, targeting Ansarallah positions in Yemen’s Hodeidah province, according to Houthi-affiliated media.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the airstrikes destroyed the al-Habashi Iron Factory in Al-Salif district. Other strikes targeted the Al-Arj area in Bajil district, central Hodeidah.

The attacks follow a claim by Ansarallah on Sunday that they had struck the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea. The group claimed to have fired 18 ballistic and cruise missiles along with a drone.

On Saturday, the US military launched a large-scale operation against multiple targets in areas controlled by the group. A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the operation as the beginning of a broader campaign and indicated that it could continue for weeks.

Saturday’s strikes marked the largest US military action in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January. The operation resulted in at least 53 deaths, according to the Yemeni Health Ministry in Sanaa.