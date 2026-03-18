Washington warns attacks by “Iran-aligned militias” threaten Iraq’s stability

Shafaq News- Washington

The US State Department on Wednesday condemned attacks by “Iran and Iran-aligned militias” targeting American interests in Iraq, warning that continued assaults could threaten the country’s stability and risk drawing it into “a broader regional conflict.”

A State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that such incidents have repeatedly targeted “U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities, civilian targets, and energy infrastructure in Iraq.”

The spokesperson also referred to recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who urged Iraqi authorities to “take all possible measures to safeguard U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities and ensure militia groups cannot use Iraqi territory to threaten the United States or the region,” noting, “Doing so is in Iraq’s interest.”

Read more: Proxy escalation: Iraq caught between diplomacy and battlefield reality

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.

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