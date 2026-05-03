Iraqi forces disperse farmers’ protest leaving 15+ injured

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces dispersed a protest by farmers in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Sunday using water hoses and electric stun devices, leaving at least 17 people injured, according to the General Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations.

Farmers from central and southern provinces marched toward the Green Zone demanding payment of overdue entitlements and compensation for previous agricultural seasons, Shafaq News correspondent reported. The federation backed the demands, describing them as “legitimate and pursued through legal channels,” and called on the government to issue a formal apology.

It also noted that security forces removed traditional agal headpieces —cords worn over the headscarf— from some tribal figures among the protesters.

In response, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said he is following the farmers’ demands and the dispersal of their peaceful gathering, directing authorities to receive all requests and open an investigation into the conduct of security forces. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and addressing its needs.

The protest comes amid mounting pressure on Iraq’s agricultural sector, with calls for concrete measures to support farmers, stabilize incomes, and strengthen domestic production.

Read more: Rooted in soil: An Iraqi farmer holds on as the land changes