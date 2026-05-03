Israel launches new strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes on Sunday carried out a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, targeting multiple areas in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre districts, Lebanese media reported, with Israel continuing operations despite a ceasefire in place since April 17.

The strikes hit residential areas and open zones across the three districts, with some homes destroyed after being targeted more than once within 24 hours, alongside artillery shelling of surrounding areas and continued low-altitude overflights and mock raids across the region.

The Israeli army had issued an evacuation warning for residents of 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, instructing them to move at least 1,000 meters away from their homes. The warning included areas north of the Litani River, although Israel’s so-called “yellow line” is confined to its south.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 2,659 people have been killed and 8,183 injured since the start of the Israeli campaign on March 2 and until May 2, while casualty figures were not immediately available for today.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said several rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Avivim area, adding that one was intercepted while the outcome of others was under review, describing the incident as a “violation of ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah.”

Hezbollah has not announced any operations today, but in recent days the group has carried out attacks it labeled as a response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire using explosive drones, including fiber-optic-guided systems that Israeli media said are difficult to detect and counter.