Israel claims destruction of 50 Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel dismantled more than 50 Hezbollah-linked sites in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Army reported on Saturday, while ordering evacuations in nine southern towns ahead of planned strikes, as cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah continued.

🔸أغار جيش الدفاع أمس من الجو على أهداف إرهابية في جنوب لبنان وقام بالقضاء على مخربين عملوا بالقرب من قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة هناك. في إطار الغارات تم تدمير نحو 50 بنية تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في عدة مناطق.🔸من بين الأهداف التي تمت مهاجمتها: مقرات قيادة انطلق منها عناصر… pic.twitter.com/Hp2STCwEwV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 2, 2026

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: قعقعية الجسر, عدشيت الشقيف, جبشيت, عبا, كفرجوز, حاروف, الدوير, دير الزهراني, حبوش🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.… pic.twitter.com/WtLoUgkdSI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 2, 2026

According to military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the Israeli Army confirmed that several Hezbollah militants operating near its forces in southern Lebanon were killed.

Lebanese media outlets relayed that dozens of Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas across the south since the morning. Targets included a vehicle in Kfar Djal, as well as sites in Choukin, Kfar Shuba, and the outskirts of Kafra. No casualties were recorded, though extensive material damage was reported.

قصف أطراف بلدات فرون والغندورية وادي السلوقي https://t.co/frJSQ2F132 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 2, 2026

Three people were killed when another attack hit a house in Al-Breiza. From March 2 to May 1, Israel has killed 2,618 people and injured 8,094 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah indicated that it responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” by launching a swarm drone assault on Israeli forces in the southern town of Al-Bayyada, confirming “direct hits.” In a series of statements, the group disclosed operations on gatherings of soldiers and vehicles near the Musa Abbas complex in Bint Jbeil, and in Adshit al-Qusayr using artillery fire and explosive drones.

Hezbollah also asserted hitting an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Al-Taybeh, and a Merkava tank in Rshaf.