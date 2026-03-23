Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon as Hezbollah expands attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes intensified across southern Lebanon on Monday, while Hezbollah expanded its cross-border attacks, according to Lebanese media reports and statements from the group.

Lebanese media reported Israeli air raids and artillery shelling targeting several towns, including Naqoura, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, al-Qusaybah, and the outskirts of Rashaya al-Fakhar, Markaba, and Bani Hayyan.

A strike on a motorcycle in Majdal Selm killed one person and injured two others, while another attack destroyed the Qasmiyeh bridge, cutting a key road linking Saida and Tyre.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 1,029 people have been killed and 2,786 injured since March 2, including around 200 women and children.

Human Rights Watch said Israeli airstrikes, the expansion of ground operations, and threats of forced displacement could amount to “war crimes,” warning that continued arms supplies to Israel may expose supplier states to the risk of complicity in serious violations.

Hezbollah Meanwhile said it carried out attacks on Israeli troop gatherings and military vehicles inside Lebanese territory in al-Dhayra, al-Naqoura, and al-Taybeh using “specialized” missiles. The group’s daily summary reported 63 attacks on Monday, including rocket fire, artillery shelling, and one-way attack drones targeting Israeli military sites such as Avivim barracks, Ramot Naftali, and the Meron base, as well as border towns including Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Misgav Am. Some locations, including al-Taybeh, the Adaisseh hills, and Khiam, were targeted more than once.

The Israeli military said it continues ground operations in southern Lebanon and has located anti-tank launchers and weapons caches, adding that it would act “with force” against Hezbollah.

#عاجل قوات لواء غفعاتي قامت بالعثور على مربض لصواريخ مضادة للدروع وكميات كبيرة من الوسائل القتالية في جنوب لبنان🔸تواصل قوات لواء غفعاتي بقيادة الفرقة 91 نشاطها البري المركّز لتوسيع نطاق خط الدفاع الأمامي.🔸لقد عثرت القوات يوم السبت الماضي على مربض لصواريخ مضادة للدروع ووسائل… pic.twitter.com/pp29TxHdHp — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 23, 2026

The Israeli Home Front Command said sirens sounded in several areas, including Ashkelon, the Tel Aviv area, and the western Galilee, following reports of incoming projectiles.

Israel has not released comprehensive official figures for total military and civilian casualties since the escalation with Hezbollah began. However, limited data from Israeli media indicate that 48 soldiers have been injured since the start of the latest ground operation in southern Lebanon. The Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported that 15 civilians have been killed, including nine in an Iranian missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1. The Israeli military also said two of its soldiers were killed during operations in southern Lebanon.