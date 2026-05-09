Israel demands immediate evacuation from 9 Southern Lebanese villages

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Saturday ordered residents of nine towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate, linking the move to imminent air and artillery strikes against Hezbollah positions in the area.

According to Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli Army, the evacuation warning covered Tayr Debba, al-Abbasiyah, Burj Rahhal, Marub, Barish, Arzoun, and Jannata in the Tyre district, as well as Zarariyeh and Ain Baal.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: طير دبّا, العباسية, برج رحال,معروب, باريش, أرزون, جنّاتا (صور), الزرارية, عين بعال🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس… pic.twitter.com/YltW8TlTy4 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 9, 2026

The Israeli army added that overnight Israeli strikes targeted “an infrastructure linked to Hezbollah,” while claiming that more than 85 targets were hit within 24 hours across Lebanon. Those included Hezbollah members allegedly involved in operations against Israeli forces, in addition to an underground facility in the Bekaa region identified as a weapons production site.

#عاجل خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية: جيش الدفاع هاجم أكثر من 85 بنية تحتية لحزب الله الارهابي في عدة مناطق في لبنان🔸يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل على إزالة التهديدات ضد مواطني دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع في جنوب لبنان.🔸خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأخيرة هاجم جيش الدفاع… pic.twitter.com/71qVz1LFwV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 9, 2026

Lebanese media indicated additional Israeli fire on the outskirts of several southern towns, including Kfar Tibnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Harouf. No casualties were registered, though extensive material damage was documented. A drone strike hit a vehicle on the al-Abbasiyah–Burj Rahhal road, with initial assessments indicating one person was killed. Attacks were still ongoing at the time of writing.

قصف متقطع لأرنون وكفرتبنيت والنبطية https://t.co/MViohmCRv5 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 9, 2026

An Israeli drone was also seen flying over Beirut and its suburbs. Lebanese authorities recorded more than 8,500 Israeli strikes since March 2, which, according to Health Ministry figures, have killed 2,727 people and injured 8,438 others, including women and children.

No retaliatory operations from Hezbollah were noted today. On Friday, the group carried out drone attacks against Israeli forces in the southern town of Debbin, describing them as a response to repeated ceasefire violations and claiming direct impact. Additional operations were carried out targeting troop gatherings in Shamaa and a Merkava tank in Bint Jbeil using an explosive drone, maintaining that follow-up artillery fire struck recovery efforts, according to its statements.

The Israeli military confirmed 910 soldiers injured during ground operations in southern Lebanon, including 52 in serious condition and 114 in moderate condition.