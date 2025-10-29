Israel kills Hezbollah logistics commander in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Wednesday, Israel eliminated a senior Hezbollah official in an airstrike on southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli military, an October 14 operation targeted Hussein Ali Taameh, identified as Hezbollah’s logistics chief in the Qana sector. The army accused him of transferring weapons and equipment to rebuild the group’s military infrastructure in the area—activities it described as a violation of understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على مسؤول الإسناد اللوجستي في قطاع قانا بحزب الله الارهابي🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع في 14/10/2025 الارهابي المدعو حسين علي طعمة مسؤول الإسناد اللوجستي في قطاع قانا لدى حزب الله الارهابي وقضى عليه. 🔸خلال الحرب عمل طعمة لنقل وسائل قتالية بغية اعادة اعمار… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 29, 2025

Neither Lebanese authorities nor Hezbollah have commented on the incident.

Israel continues to bombard southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire implemented on November 27, 2024. On Monday, a strike hit a sawmill near the coastal city of Tyre, killing two brothers.

According to Lebanese official data, about 300 people have been killed and more than 650 injured by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.