Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon day after ceasefire extension

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes killed two people in the southern Lebanese town of Touline on Friday, the country's Health Ministry affirmed, one day after US President Donald Trump extended the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire for three weeks.

According to Lebanese media outlets, in the Marjayoun district, Israeli artillery shelled Qantara, while explosions were heard in Khiam. Bint Jbeil district witnessed home demolitions in Bint Jbeil and Hanin.

Israeli warplanes also struck the outskirts of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, where Hezbollah claimed responsibility for downing an Israeli drone over Burj al-Shamali after it flew at low altitude.

Lebanese health authorities have recorded more than 2,200 deaths and 7,000 injuries from Israeli strikes since early March, including women and children.

Hezbollah-affiliated lawmaker Ali Fayyad, in a statement, warned that “the ceasefire has no meaning” amid ongoing assassinations, shelling, and destruction of Lebanese border towns. “Any Israeli attack on Lebanese targets grants the resistance [Hezbollah] the right to respond in accordance with field conditions.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military alleged that it struck Hezbollah military structures in Kherbet Selm and Touline in response to rocket fire toward Shtula on Thursday evening. It also issued an evacuation warning to residents of Deir Aames village, urging them to move at least one kilometer away.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في بلدة دير عامص🔸نشاطات حزب الله الأرهابية وقيامه بعمليات الإطلاق من بلدتكم تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده في مكان سكنكم. 🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم عليكم اخلاء بيوتكم فوراً… pic.twitter.com/YFP0c2IPU0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 24, 2026

🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع مباني عسكرية في منطقتي خربة سلم وتولين في جنوب لبنان والتي استخدمها حزب الله للدفع بمخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع ودولة إسرائيل. وقد نُفذت هذه الغارات ردًا على إطلاق القذائف الصاروخية من قبل حزب الله باتجاه منطقة شتولا مساء أمس (الخميس).🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 24, 2026

Israeli media said drone infiltration alerts were activated in Even Menachem, Bezra’it, Shomera, Zar’it, and Shlomi in the Western Galilee, while two soldiers were moderately wounded and another lightly injured in a vehicle rollover in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army said 735 officers and soldiers have been wounded since fighting resumed in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 moderately injured.