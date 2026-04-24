Qubad Talabani: Hormuz tensions severely impacted Iraq’s economy

Shafaq News- Erbil

The disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and obstacles to energy supply chains have significantly harmed Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister, said on Friday, expressing hope for an extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Speaking during a special session on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum, Talabani reiterated the rejection by both Baghdad and Erbil of involvement in the ongoing regional conflict. “Erbil has played an active role over the past three decades, contributing to peace efforts in Turkiye and supporting Kurdish rights in Syria,” he said, emphasizing the Region’s concern for the safety of Kurds in Iran.

Talabani stressed that oil remains a cornerstone of Iraq’s economy, noting, “Iraq is working to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil as its sole source of income.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the critical chokepoint through which more than 90% of Iraq’s oil exports pass, along with the majority of its imports from Asia

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