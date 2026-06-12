Pele’s 1958 gold medal targets $650K+

Shafaq News- London

A World Cup winner's medal awarded to Brazilian soccer icon Pele during the 1958 tournament is expected to fetch about $670,000 at an auction in England later this month, sports memorabilia specialists BUDDS reported on Friday.

The medal, earned when Pele was only 17 years old, is part of a collection of 450 World Cup-related items with an estimated value of around $2.7 million.

Another centerpiece of the sale is the Brazil jersey worn by the legendary forward in the 1958 World Cup final. BUDDS expects the shirt to sell for more than $6 million during an auction in New York running from June 29 to July 16, ending three days before this year's World Cup final.

Pele scored two goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over host nation Sweden in the 1958 final, helping secure the country's first World Cup title.

That triumph marked the beginning of Brazil's record five World Cup championships. Pele went on to win three of those titles and became one of the most influential figures in soccer history, earning the nickname "The King."

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele died in December 2022 at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer.

The British auction will also feature the England goalkeeper jersey worn by Gordon Banks when he produced his famous save from a Pele header during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. emorabilia from England's 1966 World Cup-winning campaign will likewise be offered, including Banks' winner's medal and the shirt worn by Alan Ball in the final.