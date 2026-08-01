Syria busts ISIS cell in Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities dismantled an ISIS cell in eastern Deir ez-Zor province on Saturday, detaining its leader and two other members during a security raid that left another suspect dead after clashes with security forces.

The Interior Ministry said a joint force from the Internal Security Directorate and the General Intelligence Service came under fire upon reaching the site, where Abdul Fattah, identified as the cell leader, allegedly attempted to throw a hand grenade before security forces subdued him, while Atta Allah, accused of carrying out assassinations in the area, died trying to detonate an explosive vest. The raid also led to the arrest of Haider Jad'an Al-Jassim and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and explosive belts.

المقبوض عليهما خلال العملية الأمنية الأخيرة لقوى الأمن الداخلي وجهاز الاستخبارات العامة ضد مواقع خلية تابعة لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي بدير الزور، وهما: متزعم الخلية المدعو عبد الفتاح جمعة الخلف والعنصر حيدر جدعان الجاسم. pic.twitter.com/PLw728S9I5 — قوى الامن الداخلي (@ISFMOISY) August 1, 2026

A child inside the house was wounded during the exchange of fire and transferred to hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings, according to the ministry, linked the cell to attacks in Al-Baghuz and Al-Shaafah near Al-Bukamal, including the killing of a Diplomatic Security officer during Eid Al-Adha, a bomb attack that left another security officer dead, and an assault on an Internal Security vehicle. Investigators are also tracing suspected financial and logistical support networks.

أحزمة ناسفة وقنابل يدوية، وكميات من الأسلحة والذخائر ضبطتها قوى الأمن الداخلي وجهاز الاستخبارات العامة، وذلك خلال العملية الأمنية المشتركة التي أطاحت بخلية لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي في محافظة دير الزور.#وزارة_الداخلية_السورية #قوى_الأمن_الداخلي pic.twitter.com/JOfU3GS1EG — قوى الامن الداخلي (@ISFMOISY) August 1, 2026

The ministry previously reported the dismantling of two ISIS cells in Aleppo province on July 28, saying they were behind attacks in Al-Bab and Al-Rai, including the fatal shooting of a government employee, while thwarting another plot targeting a Defense Ministry official. Members of both cells were detained, and the search for their alleged leader remains underway.