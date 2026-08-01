Two drones target Peshmerga HQ in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Security forces thwarted an attempted drone strike on the perimeter of the Peshmerga’s 70th Brigade headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Tasluja area early Sunday, intercepting two aircraft before they reached the compound, a well-informed source told Shafaq News.

The wreckage of one interceptor target caught fire after falling near the headquarters. No confirmed information was immediately available on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Hours earlier, two drones struck an area near Jasana Cave on the outskirts of Gechina village in Dukan district, sparking a large vegetation fire, another source told Shafaq News.

No group had claimed responsibility for either incident at the time of publication.