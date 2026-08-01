Drone attack sparks fire in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Two drones struck Al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Saturday, igniting a large vegetation fire, a source told Shafaq News.

The drones targeted an area near Jasana Cave on the outskirts of Gechina village in Dukan district. Firefighters and the relevant authorities were working to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

No casualties have been reported as of publication, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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