Source: Drone attack shakes Chwarta area of Al-Sulaymaniyah, killing 3 people

Shafaq News/ A drone carried out an airstrike targeting a vehicle in the Chwarta area north of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, a local source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The strike resulted in the death of three people inside the vehicle.”

Details regarding the perpetrators were not provided.

On Wednesday, a drone struck a vehicle carrying three people in Kelkan village, Dokan district, within Al-Sulaymaniyah, killing a man with his two children.

According to local and security sources, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate of the Kurdistan Region has faced numerous attacks from Turkiye and Iran targeting opposition parties, frequently resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.